DC police seek suspect connected to 3 shootings, 1 murder of homeless persons

MPD said a later examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death was homicide by multiple stab and gunshot wounds.

Police in the District are seeking assistance identifying a suspect connected to three separate shootings in Northeast involving homeless persons, one of which was fatal.

The Metropolitan Police Department said these shootings occurred in the Fifth District between March 3 and March 9. MPD released the following photo of the suspect taken from a security camera.

Police said, in a news release, that the suspect targeted men experiencing homelessness in all three shootings.

According to police, the first shooting took place Thursday, March 3 around 4 a.m. on the 1100 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. Police responding to the scene say they found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, who was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, March 8, police responding to a 911 call found another adult male victim with gunshot wounds around 1:21 a.m. on the 1700 block of H Street, Northeast. That victim was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Wednesday, March 9, MPD responded to a fire on the 400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. After the fire had been extinguished, the remains of an adult male were found at the location. After displaying no signs of life, the victim was declared dead on the scene.

The deceased has not been identified, police said.

MPD asks that anyone who can identify the individual in the photograph, or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.