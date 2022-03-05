RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Home » Washington, DC News » DC Parks celebrates grand…

DC Parks celebrates grand opening of Columbia Heights Boxing Club

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

March 5, 2022, 10:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The space used to be an office, but it is now filled with treadmills, boxing rings and other training equipment. On Saturday, the DC Department of Parks and Recreation celebrated the grand opening of the Columbia Heights Boxing Club at the Columbia Heights Community Center.

It’s the only government-led, publicly funded boxing program in the country to compete on an international level.

DC Parks celebrates grand opening of Columbia Heights Boxing Club. (Photo WTOP / Acacia James)

The opening event also showcased its nationally recognized talent. Some boxers representing DPR’s program even competed in the Junior Pan American Games in Colombia last year. The boxers range from as young as 8-years-old to adult professional boxers.

“This started off as a vision about two years ago,” said Delano Hunter, director of DPR. “If you came here two years ago you would’ve [seen] a completely different space.”

Hunter highlighted the importance of bringing the club to the community.

“We wanted to engage the Black community, the Latino community here in Columbia heights, because we know there is just so much untapped potential and boxing provides that opportunity,” he said.

The space used to be an office, but it is now filled with treadmills, boxing rings and other training equipment. (Photo WTOP / Acacia James)

Unified super middleweight world champion Franchón Crews-Dezurn said she went from fighting on the streets to fighting in the ring.

The space used to be an office, but it is now filled with treadmills, boxing rings and other training equipment. (Photo WTOP
/ Acacia James)

“I was an at-risk youth at one point, and boxing saved my life,” Crews-Dezurn said. She hopes having the facility in the community will expose kids, and even adults, to a sport that can reduce stress.

Deric Davis is ranked in the Top 5 for USA boxing (139 lb). He’s a Prince George’s County native who said boxing changed the course of his life.

“This has changed my life since I was 12 years old, and I’m setting an example for the younger generation,” said Davis. He also pointed out the ways in which the facility can bring the community and youth together in a positive way.

“This is just a blessing that I’m here, and we can just set examples and bring the community together,” said Davis.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Haines taps intelligence community veteran to serve as IC chief information officer

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Two small agencies win awards from Technology Modernization Fund board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up