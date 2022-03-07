RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Home » Washington, DC News » DC Metro employee charged…

DC Metro employee charged in connection with Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

March 7, 2022, 3:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. Metro employee has been arrested and charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Iraj George Javid was arrested last Wednesday and faces charges of: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Authorities said they first learned about Javid, who reportedly works in Metro’s IT department, in September 2021, when they received a number of photos and surveillance images compiled by the group Sedition Hunters, according to charging documents.

Iraj George Javid
Authorities believe Iraj George Javid is the person pictured here near the entrance to the House Speaker’s Lobby on Jan. 6, 2021.

One photo, authorities say, was taken outside the entrance to the House Speaker’s Lobby shortly after the moment rioter Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer.

During the course of their investigation, authorities said they also found that a phone linked to Javid had connected with a cell antenna inside the Capitol Visitor Center from 2:17 p.m. to 2:51 p.m. on Jan. 6, right around the time a mob had stormed the building in an attempt to stop the official counting of electoral votes.

At least five deaths have been linked to the events of Jan. 6, and over 100 law enforcement officers were injured. The attack also caused approximately $1.5 million in damage to the nation’s Capitol.

So far, nearly 800 people have been charged with federal crimes in connection with the events of Jan. 6. Of those, over 200 have pled guilty.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SPACECOM doesn't even have a formal office, but it's in the center of future conflict

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

CISA updating cyber programs to align with White House zero trust strategy

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up