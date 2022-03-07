DC Metro employee charged in connection with Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

A D.C. Metro employee, Iraj George Javid, has been arrested and charged in connection with the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

A D.C. Metro employee has been arrested and charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Iraj George Javid was arrested last Wednesday and faces charges of: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Authorities said they first learned about Javid, who reportedly works in Metro’s IT department, in September 2021, when they received a number of photos and surveillance images compiled by the group Sedition Hunters, according to charging documents.

One photo, authorities say, was taken outside the entrance to the House Speaker’s Lobby shortly after the moment rioter Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer.

During the course of their investigation, authorities said they also found that a phone linked to Javid had connected with a cell antenna inside the Capitol Visitor Center from 2:17 p.m. to 2:51 p.m. on Jan. 6, right around the time a mob had stormed the building in an attempt to stop the official counting of electoral votes.

At least five deaths have been linked to the events of Jan. 6, and over 100 law enforcement officers were injured. The attack also caused approximately $1.5 million in damage to the nation’s Capitol.

So far, nearly 800 people have been charged with federal crimes in connection with the events of Jan. 6. Of those, over 200 have pled guilty.