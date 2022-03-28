DC joins FCC investigative team targeting robocall scammers

D.C.'s Attorney General is partnering with the Federal Communications Commission to root out robocall scammers targeting businesses and individuals.

The District’s Office of the Attorney General said that it is among the latest additions to a now-22 state Memoranda of Understanding that’s committed to stopping the scam campaigns. The other new additions include Connecticut, Idaho, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Jersey and Wyoming.

“The FCC and these state leaders share a common enemy: robocall scammers targeting consumers and businesses around the country,” Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said.

“My team’s commitment to protecting consumers fits hand-in-glove with state Attorneys General’s ongoing efforts to combat these scams. We share a goal — to protect consumers — and with these agreements, we can also share the tools needed to achieve it.”

The District’s AG office said that the FCC’s investigations into scammers involves seeking records, talking to witnesses, interviewing suspect, examining consumer complaints and building a record against bad actors.

The partnership connects state and district offices with federal agencies and robocall blocking companies, according to the D.C. attorney general’s office. The goal is to have all parties involved in the MOU to support each others’ investigations by sharing information on suspected robocallers and helping with subpoenas.