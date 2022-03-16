RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » Washington, DC News » Body found in pond…

Body found in pond on grounds of National Arboretum

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

March 16, 2022, 10:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was found dead in a pond on the grounds of the U.S. National Arboretum in D.C.

D.C. police said the body was found in the area of New York Avenue Northeast Wednesday afternoon.

A special operations team from DC Fire and EMS assisted in the body’s recovery.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Below is the area where the body was located.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up