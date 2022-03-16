Body found in pond on grounds of National Arboretum

A man was found dead in a pond on the grounds of the U.S. National Arboretum in D.C.
D.C. police said the body was found in the area of New York Avenue Northeast Wednesday afternoon.
A special operations team from DC Fire and EMS assisted in the body’s recovery.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
Below is the area where the body was located.
