Body found in pond on grounds of National Arboretum

A man was found dead in a pond on the grounds of the U.S. National Arboretum in D.C.

D.C. police said the body was found in the area of New York Avenue Northeast Wednesday afternoon.

A special operations team from DC Fire and EMS assisted in the body’s recovery.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Below is the area where the body was located.