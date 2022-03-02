2 Republican senators to discuss vaccine mandates with People’s Convoy

Leaders of the trucker convoy that's been driving loops on the Capital Beltway for two days will meet with two Republican senators to discuss vaccine mandates Tuesday.

Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Ted Cruz of Texas said they’ll discuss President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates with the People’s Convoy at 11:15 a.m. in the Senate Visitor Center.

While convoy leaders talk with the senators, the rest of the convoy will repeat its pattern of circling Interstate 495, according to a post on the convoy’s Facebook page.

On Sunday and Monday the convoy traveled from Hagerstown, Maryland, to circle D.C. in protest of COVID-19 restrictions.

It isn’t clear how many vehicles will be participating in the convoy on Tuesday.

The convoy is made up of trucks and other vehicles and caused some choke points and occasional congestion on Sunday. WTOP Traffic reported there weren’t nearly as many participants Monday.

The group mostly traveled in the center lanes of the Beltway on Sunday and Monday. WTOP Traffic reported that once the participating vehicles got onto Interstate 495, some got separated from the group.

Police in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. have been coordinating to ensure the convoy does not block traffic.

In D.C., Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said she had been briefed on the convoy situation by U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger.

“As of now, they apparently do not plan to disrupt regular business inside D.C., instead planning to drive several laps around the Beltway at 45-55 miles per hour and bus some representatives into the District to meet with members of Congress. … As the situation could change, I will continue monitoring closely to ensure D.C. residents are kept safe,” Norton said in a statement.

Organizers have two demands. They want an end to the National State of Emergency issued by former President Donald Trump on March 13, 2020, and extended by Biden, which led to mandates. Protesters also want Congress to investigate the government’s handling of the pandemic.

The convoy’s website says they want to “Restore Our Nation’s Constitution,” though what the Constitution has to do with the U.S. COVID-19 response is unclear.

A donations tracker said that as of March 6, the convoy has raised $1.6 million of its $5 million goal.

Tuesday’s route

According to the group’s Facebook, the convoy will travel on this route Tuesday, starting at the Hagerstown Speedway:

Route 40 east to Route 63 south, to Interstate 70 east to Interstate 270 to Interstate 495 to Interstate 270 to Interstate 70 to Route 63 north to Route 40 west back to the Hagerstown Speedway.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.