Wizards mascot G-Wiz visits local teacher who went viral for full-court shot

G-Wiz, the Wizards mascot, paid a visit to Ms. Kathleen Fitzpatrick, a third-grade teacher who went viral on the internet in December after she nailed a full-court shot, thus delivering on her promise to give her class a hot chocolate party.

Who doesn’t love hot chocolate? Who doesn’t love basketball? Who doesn’t love a gaggle of ecstatic, screaming children?

Well if you love all of these things, the Wizards may have just given you one of the best stories you’ll see this week. G-Wiz, the team mascot, paid a visit to Ms. Kathleen Fitzpatrick, a third-grade teacher who went viral on the internet in December after she nailed a full-court shot, thus delivering on her promise to give her class a hot chocolate party.

Fitzpatrick, a teacher at Holy Trinity School in Georgetown, and her class hung out with G-Wiz who gave the kids another hot chocolate party, and this time with donuts!

“They ask me to shoot now a lot at recess and I respectfully decline,” Fitzpatrick said with a laugh to NBC4. “Maybe down the road, I’ll do it again.”

Fitzpatrick has a background in hoops. She played at St. Joseph’s for three seasons from 2013-15, where she actually was a teammate of current Washington Mystic Natasha Cloud for two years. She also played at Rutgers before entering the workforce as a teacher. No wonder that jump shot looked so smooth.

Fitzpatrick also made an appearance on SportsCenter, where she discussed the viral moment further and even relived another viral moment she had with the sport: sinking a buzzer-beating triple vs. Maryland in 2018 while she was at Rutgers. If you fast forward to about 2:18 into this video you can see the highlight:

“Did they not know that you’ve done this before⁉️” ICYMI … Ms. Fitz (aka @RutgersWBB alum Kathleen Fitzpatrick) on @SportsCenter with @sagesteele & @mrvincecarter15 today talking about the shot seen ’round the world!#GoRU pic.twitter.com/bvmIw3toE3 — Rutgers W.Basketball (@RutgersWBB) December 23, 2021

Several basketball legends, like Vince Carter and Steph Curry, even chimed in on the viral moment and lauded Fitzpatrick for her shooting abilities.

Two hot chocolate parties, a visit from G-Wiz, and a class full of elated third graders. Ms. Fitzpatrick is an awesome teacher.