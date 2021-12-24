DC teacher hits shot, kids win hot chocolate

A teacher at D.C.'s Holy Trinity School has become a viral sensation, after hitting a ridiculous basketball shot that meant the kids would get hot chocolate.

Last week, the great Stephen Curry eclipsed Ray Allen to become the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-point shots.

But forgive the kids at D.C.’s Holy Trinity School if they weren’t too impressed.

Curry’s 2,977th shot, after all, didn’t win them hot chocolate.

Such was the case when teacher (and former college player) Kathleen Fitzpatrick recently hit a playground shot from — what — beyond-the-logo range?

The context: She promised the kids that if she made the shot, she would treat them to hot chocolate.

That long-range bomb has since become a viral sensation, and now the school is even using it to fund-raise.

Behold the replay below.