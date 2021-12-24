HOLIDAY NEWS: DC-area churches prepare holiday services | Last-minute gifts under $50 | Smaller NYE in Times Square | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast
DC teacher hits shot, kids win hot chocolate

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

December 24, 2021, 1:43 PM

Last week, the great Stephen Curry eclipsed Ray Allen to become the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-point shots.

But forgive the kids at D.C.’s Holy Trinity School if they weren’t too impressed.

Curry’s 2,977th shot, after all, didn’t win them hot chocolate.

Such was the case when teacher (and former college player) Kathleen Fitzpatrick recently hit a playground shot from — what — beyond-the-logo range?

The context: She promised the kids that if she made the shot, she would treat them to hot chocolate.

That long-range bomb has since become a viral sensation, and now the school is even using it to fund-raise.

Behold the replay below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Holy Trinity School (@htsgeorgetown)

 

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

