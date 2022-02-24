With invasion underway, many of Ukrainian descent in DC area turn to their faith

Many Ukrainian Americans in are turning to their faith during the invasion of their homeland. A handful went early Thursday morning to a Ukrainian Catholic Church in Northeast D.C. for a liturgy.

“We were anticipating something, but not to the extent that it occurred last night. And so we’re, we’re very shocked and stunned, and hurt,” said Robert Hitchens, pastor of the Ukrainian Catholic National Shrine of the Holy Family. “And so we’re seeking all peoples of all goodwill to please pray and think about Ukraine and to pray for peace in Ukraine, and that that’s our job as Christians.”

The Ukrainian Catholic Church has strongly condemned the attack and said it is the sacred duty to defend their land and people.

“We’re not interested in war, but you know, people have a right, a moral right, to defend themselves,” Hitchens said.

He said many who work at and attend the church still have family in Ukraine.

“I have some of my brother priests who serve here in any area who have family over there, have been in touch with them. And it’s a sort of wait-and-see situation,” Hitchens said.

He was shocked to see that so many areas were targeted, including Ivano-Frankivsk.

“We’re just praying that innocent people’s lives will not be taken and that a refugee crisis will hopefully be avoided, because there’s upward of 40 million people who live in Ukraine.”

Hitchens said the church will likely be involved, and efforts are already underway in case it is needed.

The church will have additional services throughout the weekend to pray for peace and for the safety of those fighting in Ukraine, he said.