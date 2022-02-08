Person of interest sought in DC hit-and run

D.C. police need your help finding a person of interest who was involved in a hit-and-run collision Monday night in Northwest D.C.

It happened at the intersection of Ninth Street and New York Avenue Northwest at around 8:35 p.m. The person of interest was travelling eastbound on New York, police said, when they ran a red light and collided with the victim’s vehicle, which was going southbound on Ninth.

The person of interest fled on foot; the victim is now being hospitalized for life-threatening injuries.

Police have released security-camera footage of the person of interest, along with the car they were driving. Photos from that footage are shown below.

Security footage shows the person of interest wanted in a hit-and-run Monday night in Northwest D.C. Courtesy D.C. police Security footage shows the vehicle of interest sought in a hit-and-run Monday night in Northwest D.C. Courtesy D.C. police

Anyone with information about the collision should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the department’s text tip line, 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible.