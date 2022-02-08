Person of interest sought in DC hit-and run

D.C. police need your help finding a person of interest who was involved in a hit-and-run collision Monday night in Northwest D.C.
It happened at the intersection of Ninth Street and New York Avenue Northwest at around 8:35 p.m. The person of interest was travelling eastbound on New York, police said, when they ran a red light and collided with the victim’s vehicle, which was going southbound on Ninth.
The person of interest fled on foot; the victim is now being hospitalized for life-threatening injuries.
Police have released security-camera footage of the person of interest, along with the car they were driving. Photos from that footage are shown below.
Anyone with information about the collision should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the department’s text tip line, 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible.