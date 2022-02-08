NPS seeks feedback on proposed National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial

The plan makes for the paving of crescent-shaped circular walkways leading up to the memorial's panels, surrounded by rows of elm trees running parallel to Constitution Avenue and 23rd Street.

The National Park Service is seeking public comment on a new memorial for the 500,000 members of the U.S. Armed Forces who served on active duty in support of Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield.

Space would be set aside along the north side of the National Mall, on the southwest corner of 23rd Street and Constitution Avenue in Northwest, under a proposal put forward by the nonprofit and veteran-led National Desert Storm War Memorial Association.

“Our goal is to break ground on the memorial in 2022, and to dedicate the completed memorial in 2023,” the association said on its website.

An environmental impact assessment on the park service’s website includes concept art of the memorial’s design and its projected footprint on D.C.’s landscape near the Lincoln Memorial.

See the full assessment online.

Public comments can be submitted through Tuesday, March 8, through the NPS planning website.