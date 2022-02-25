Large rallies supporting Ukraine coming to DC this weekend

Ukrainian Americans have taken to the streets all over the country to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including here in D.C.

Ukrainian Americans have taken to the streets all over the country to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A large rally is expected in D.C. on Sunday asking for more U.S. support of Ukraine and harsher sanctions against Russia.

Michael Sawkiw, director of Ukrainian National Information Service, a branch of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, told WTOP that he thinks the invasion may devolve into a long-term war and “more military assistance is absolutely necessary to be sent to Ukraine.”

Sawkiw said he is proud of the Ukrainian American community that has unfurled the Ukrainian flag in New York near the Russian consulate and had a constant presence among protesters outside the Russian Embassy in D.C. But he said it is not only those with a connection to Ukraine who are joining the protests.

“The average American citizen is participating in these rallies. The average American citizen also understands that this is a fight against evil, that this evil must be stopped,” said Sawkiw.

“We’re very grateful for the participation of everyone, including others from the Central and Eastern European communities, the Baltic communities, the Polish community, the communities of the Caucasus regions and the Balkan regions. They understand what it means to be under the dire threat of Russia aggression.”

The Ukrainian Congress Committee of America is organizing two rallies over the next two Sundays at 2 p.m. outside the White House.

“This is an opportunity for Ukrainians throughout the country to come to D.C. to express their gratitude for the assistance and support that has been given, but obviously to make a plea for continued assistance,” said Sawkiw.

The list of advocacy measures from the UCCA is growing by “an hour-by-hour, if not a minute-by-minute basis.”

Sawkiw said the group aims to get every European ally on board with freezing the assets of four Russian banks that were sanctioned by the Biden administration on Thursday. He also suggested that the U.S. revoke Russia’s admission in SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions.

He also said UCCA was looking into the possibility of pressing the U.S. to add Russia to its state sponsors of terrorism list. The current list includes just four countries: Cuba, Syria, Iran and North Korea.

“The widespread terror which is being inflicted right now on Ukraine, but also the widespread terror that the Russians do in other parts of the world through their nefarious activities, qualifies them for designation as a state sponsor of terror,” said Sawkiw.

In the wake of invasion, the UCCA is also focusing on raising funds to support refugees fleeing the war-torn country.

“Right now, unofficially, there are thousands, if not possibly 100,000 people on the Ukrainian-Polish border,” said Sawkiw. “This is something that we are very mindful of. This is something frankly speaking that we prepare for in terms of setting up these various humanitarian accounts and assistance programs.”

The group is working with USAID and other agencies to assist refugees.

They will also focus donations on medical assistance for Ukrainian soldiers who have been wounded.

“Many of them in the past eight years have actually come to the United States for rehabilitation or specialized type surgeries,” said Sawkiw, referring to soldiers who have fought in eastern Ukraine against Russian-backed separatist forces.

Despite the Russian invasion, Sawkiw said he is hopeful about Ukraine’s future.

“Given the strength of the Ukrainian military right now with additional military support from the United States and our Western allies, I have a feeling that Ukraine will survive.”