How an unexploded WW1 shell is affecting residents near Fort Totten

An unexploded World War I-era shell discovered in Northeast D.C.’s Fort Totten has paused construction of a trail through the area. With previous trails also blocked off, nearby residents are experiencing long detours and uncertainty.

WTOP previously reported the shell may have come from the site of a chemical weapons cleanup in Spring Valley. The discovery has led to delays in the construction of a trail that would let residents in the Michigan Park neighborhood walk to the Fort Totten Metro station instead of the “informal trail” they’ve used in the past.

The new trail is located east of Fort Totten station, and west of South Dakota Avenue NE, and is bounded on the north and south by Galloway and Gallatin streets.

During the construction of the new trail — and the delays — the informal path residents have used in the past has also been closed off.

Zach Ammerman, who lives nearby, says he would sometimes use the informal trail twice a day.

“I bike a lot, and it’s my way to get to the grocery store, ” Ammerman said, adding it was also his way to get to work. “So it’s been pretty disruptive that’s its closed, because there’s not really a great detour, besides going all the way down to South Dakota, which is super busy on a bike,” he said.

Ammerman said the discovery of a possible chemical weapon did not give him a good feeling, especially considering he would walk his dog in that area.

“That definitely isn’t super reassuring to know that there was a chemical weapon found across the street from where I live,” he said.

Ammerman wonders if any of the chemicals could have seeped into the ground, and if there are other weapons yet undiscovered that could still be there. He said he would like authorities to investigate further, even if it means a delay in completing the new trail.

“If they have to do it, they have to do it. So if that means it gets delayed … sure,” he said.

Following the discovery in 2020, the National Park Service said it conducted a soil investigation in the area and found no evidence of other munitions.

However, last week, D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton called for a joint meeting of the National Park Service, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Washington Metro, District council members and ANCs from Wards 5 and 3 to further discuss the investigation.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.