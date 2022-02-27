CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Washington, DC News » DC's Dacha beer garden…

DC’s Dacha beer garden raises money for Ukraine

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

February 27, 2022, 6:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Northwest D.C. beer garden with several Ukrainian staff members is raising money to help refugees and others in the war-torn country.

Zoriana Makar, manager at Dacha Beer Garden, said that as long as the war continues, “we are definitely going to do something here and we will try our best to raise as much money as we can.”

Makar is from Ternopil in western Ukraine. Her friends and family still live there and in the besieged capital city of Kyiv.

“Every day, I wake up and I have to text my mom and my friends just to make sure they OK, but I also have so many friends and family in Kyiv who are just stuck there, and they sleep in the basements and in the bomb shelters,” said Makar.

When the invasion began Thursday, Makar began receiving messages and calls, all checking if her family was OK and whether anything could be done to help.

“I was just really mad for the past three days, I couldn’t think straight,” said Makar.

“Our owners (at Dacha), who are Russian, said we need to do fundraisers,” continued Makar. “They called me immediately. They’re like, ‘what does your family need? Let’s raise money. We have to do something to help people in Ukraine fight this war.’”

They hosted a happy hour at their Shaw location Saturday, and raised $3,000.

“It has been really amazing, and at Dacha, we do have a lot of regulars, neighbors and friends who came in, and they say, ‘we want to help you guys.’”

Dacha Beer Garden already has two more fundraising events lined up, including sending a portion of certain beer sales on Sunday to Ukrainian Aid, as well as a silent auction they will host on Wednesday, March 2.

Their other location in Navy Yard is currently closed for renovations, but will open March 8 and will likely host events too, according to Makar.

The money they raise will go to groups like UNICEF’s Ukraine emergency fund and Razom for Ukraine.

“We also want to raise money for smaller organizations and particularly for my region, because it’s very close to my heart,” said Makar.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up