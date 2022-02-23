DC police seek suspect in 2021 Shaw shooting

Police in the District are seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted for the murder of 32-year-old man in the Shaw neighborhood.

Ali Jamil Al-Mahdi, of Southeast, D.C., was leaving a nightclub in the 1800 block of 9th Street, Northwest, around 2:20 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021, when the suspect shot him. Al-Mahdi was taken to the hospital where he later died.

In a news release Tuesday, D.C. police said 26-year-old Deonte Patterson, of Southeast D.C., has been identified as the suspect in this shooting.

MPD seeks assistance in locating 26 year-old Deonte Patterson, of Southeast, DC, who is WANTED in connection to a homicide that occurred on 8/23/21 in the 1800 blk of 9th Street, NW. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release: https://t.co/cufOKaarmJ pic.twitter.com/VkbNKFIG2s — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 22, 2022

According to police, Patterson fled in a car after the shooting. Shortly thereafter, he was involved in an accident on 9th Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest. Police recovered a firearm at the scene of the accident, Capt. Kevin Kentish said in a video update.

Kentish said Patterson knew and was familiar with Al-Mahdi.

He’s currently wanted on one charge of second-degree murder while armed.

Anyone with information to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be sent to the department’s text tip line by sending a text to 50411.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to Patterson’s arrest and conviction.