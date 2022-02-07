DC police seek help in Busboys and Poets robbery

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding the people who they say robbed the Busboys and Poets location on K Street Northwest.

According to police, three people walked into the restaurant at 450 K St. NW at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and one of them asked a manager about his food order. When the manager went to check on any possible missing orders, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money. The manager threw the keys on the floor and told them where the money was.

The other two suspects drew long guns, the police said, and went with the other workers into the back of the restaurant. The police said they took “property” and left in a car headed south on Fourth Street.

Anyone with more information is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.