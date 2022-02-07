OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
DC police seek help in Busboys and Poets robbery

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

February 7, 2022, 4:53 PM

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding the people who they say robbed the Busboys and Poets location on K Street Northwest.

According to police, three people walked into the restaurant at 450 K St. NW at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and one of them asked a manager about his food order. When the manager went to check on any possible missing orders, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money. The manager threw the keys on the floor and told them where the money was.

The other two suspects drew long guns, the police said, and went with the other workers into the back of the restaurant. The police said they took “property” and left in a car headed south on Fourth Street.

Anyone with more information is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

