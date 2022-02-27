DC police identify armed suspect they fired at in Southeast

D.C. police identified the man who they fired at in Southeast on Saturday afternoon after he wouldn't drop the weapon that he used to shot another man,

D.C. police have identified a man who they fired at in Southeast on Saturday afternoon, after responding officers alleged he failed to drop the weapon that he had used to shoot another man.

Authorities arrested and charged 44-year-old Lamiko Wheeler of Temple Hills, Maryland, with assault on a police officer while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon and multiple firearms violations, according to a news release.

Police arrived to the 400 block of Oakwood Street SE shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday to find Wheeler armed and lying in the prone position in the middle of the street. According to a police narrative of the incident, he soon pointed his gun at responding officers.

“The officers gave several verbal, loud commands for the suspect to drop his weapon,” Assistant Chief Andre Wright said at a news conference.

Wheeler purportedly refused, and two officers shot at and struck him. Wheeler also fired back at police, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital for nonlife threatening injuries. WTOP news partner NBC Washington reported that Wheeler’s head was grazed by gunfire from police.

Before officers arrived, Wheeler was said to have been involved in an argument with another man who police believe he knew. When the argument boiled over, Wheeler shot the man “in the lower region,” according to Wright.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for nonlife threatening injuries.

