DC officer placed on administrative leave amid investigation

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

February 16, 2022, 6:47 PM

A D.C. police lieutenant has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation involving the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Chief Robert Contee said he had placed an officer on paid administrative leave after concerns over their actions had been brought to the department’s attention. At a news conference Wednesday, Contee declined to release the officer’s name, citing the ongoing nature of the inquiry.

“Based upon my review of those concerns, I have decided to place one of our members in an administrative leave status,” Contee said. “That member is currently in that status as of yesterday.”

WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reported that the officer, a male Metropolitan Police Department lieutenant, is being investigated for alleged ties to a white supremacist organization.

Contee did not confirm the report, only stating that the allegations were serious enough to include federal officials.

“I’m very limited in terms of what I can say, I will tell you that this is an ongoing investigation,” he said. “Anything that I say, any deeper than where we are right now, really has the potential to compromise this investigation.”

