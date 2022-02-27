DC man killed during hit-and-run crash involving multiple cars early Saturday

D.C. police are investigating a hit-and-run crash from early Saturday morning that left a man dead.

Anthony Shaw, 48, of southeast D.C. was killed when a Chevrolet Malibu hit his Hyundai Accent after he was involved in a crash himself on Southern Ave. The accident happened on the border of the District and Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Shaw hit a parked car at about 2:41 a.m. near the intersection with 51st St. SE. As his car was stuck in the travel lane, the oncoming Chevrolet hit his car at a high speed, causing Shaw’s car to spin and hit another parked car.

The Chevrolet driver continued down Southern Ave., hitting three more cars along the way.

At that point, the Chevrolet driver and a passenger ran from the scene.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the incident but could not revive Shaw. He was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident.

Police ask anyone who may know about what happened Saturday to call (202) 727-9099.