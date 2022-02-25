CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Washington, DC News » DC expects trucker caravans…

DC expects trucker caravans to arrive in area around State of the Union

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 25, 2022, 1:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. officials said Friday they expect convoys of truckers protesting COVID mandates to reach the District around President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress on March 1.

After noting that an anticipated convoy from Scranton, Pennsylvania, “fizzled out,” D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Rodriguez said they’re now looking at several other groups.

The first is a group that left Barstow, California, earlier this week, according to Rodriguez.

“We do anticipate that the first group could arrive here in the District for the State of the Union,” Rodriguez said during a call with the D.C. Council.

He said D.C. police “and local law enforcement, as well as federal entities, have been coordinating for that and preparing for it” to ensure that protests can take place, but with minimal disruption to the region’s residents.

Rodriguez said there’s another group headed to D.C. from the Los Angeles area some time next Friday and will get to the District on March 5 or 6, with the goal to “disrupt traffic around the District.”

“Some groups have claimed that they don’t even intend to come into D.C., but to really sort of stay kind of on the perimeters of the city,” he said, adding that there has been significant coordination with D.C.’s partners not just in the region, but across the country.

Rodriguez said the city has talked with businesses downtown and let them know that they should expect to see road closures, although details haven’t yet been released. He expects more information about road closures to come by the weekend.

In a statement last week about security at the Capitol for the State of the Union, U.S. Capitol Police said they have been closely working with the U.S. Secret Service “to plan for the upcoming State of the Union. The temporary inner-perimeter fence is part of those ongoing discussions and remains an option, however at this time no decision has been made.”

The so-called American Truckers Freedom Fund has its routes and travel times posted online.

D.C. police said last week it’s prepared for the caravans.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up