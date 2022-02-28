CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Washington, DC News » DC-area music program director…

DC-area music program director talks Black History and civil rights music

Stephanie Gaines-Bryant | sgaines-bryant@wtop.com

February 28, 2022, 8:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

This report is part of WTOP’s coverage of Black History Month. Read more stories on WTOP.com.

During turbulent times throughout history, African Americans have lifted their voices through the power of song.

Dave Dickinson, who has been an R&B music and program director in the D.C. area for close to 30 years, said African Americans “send messages through our music. We send hope through our music.”

One of the many artists who did it well was D.C. native Marvin Gaye in the title track of his 1971 album, “What’s Going On.”

American singer, songwriter and record producer Marvin Gaye (1939-1984) performs live at Kool Jazz Festival concert performance in the U.S. in July 1976. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

The album is an eerie reminder that many of the issues Gaye soulfully crooned about 50 years ago still exist in 2022, including poverty, police brutality and racism.

Dickinson also mentioned the Temptation’s 1970 hit “Ball of Confusion (That’s What the World Is Today)” as yet another song that captures the mood of yesterday and today.

He said sometimes there are messages that appeared to be hidden in songs like Earth, Wind and Fire’s remake of a folk song written by Pete Seeger in 1955, “Where Have All The Flowers Gone,” and recorded on the group’s 1972 album “Last Days and Times.”

He said many people don’t know that the song is an anti-war song, protesting the Vietnam War.

The anti-war sentiment is much louder and the message more precise in Edwin Starr’s “War,” released in 1970.

From the Isley Brothers’ 1975 “Fight the Power,” to Public Enemy’s 1989 “Fight the Power,” Dickinson said “we work out to certain music, we love to certain music, we protest to certain music.”

Dickinson is responsible for helping many young artists climb the ladder of success, including Grammy Award winning artist Ledisi, three-time Grammy winner Maxwell, and Grammy and Emmy nominated singer/actress Andra Day. He is currently a program director for Sirius XM,

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up