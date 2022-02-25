CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
DC adds new speed limit enforcement cameras

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 25, 2022, 1:07 PM

The District Department of Transportation announced plans to install another round of automatic cameras in seven locations around the city.

Most of the photo enforcement cameras, DDOT said in a statement, will be installed this March, with a 30-day educational phase.

During the educational phase, violators captured by these new cameras will receive warning citations in lieu of tickets for violations. Afterward, D.C. traffic officials say that it will issue notices with fines that could range from $100 to $500 based on the driver’s speed in excess of the posted limit.

The automatic cameras will be installed at the following locations:

  • 400 block of Irving St. NW (northeast bound)
  • 1300 block of 9th St. NW (southbound)
  • 1400 block of E Capitol St. NE (westbound)
  • 34th St. (northbound) at Quebec St. NW
  • 3700 block of 14th St. NE (northbound)
  • 3700 block of Wheeler Rd. SE (northbound)
  • 300 block of Oklahoma Ave NE (westbound)

A map including the approximate locations of new speed cameras is included below.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

