Slow your roll: DC installing 19 more traffic cameras around city

There are 19 more traffic cameras being set up in D.C. over the next three months, and the District Department of Transportation is warning residents that they have a month to get used to their new locations before the tickets start rolling out.

There will be 17 speed cameras and two stop sign cameras going in across the District. DDOT said there will be a 30-day “educational phase,” when those caught violating traffic laws by the cameras will receive warnings. After that, fines will be issued ranging from $100 to $500, depending on the amount over the posted speed limit the vehicle is traveling.

At least seven of the traffic cameras are scheduled to be installed on Wednesday.

Below is a full list of where and when the cameras will be installed:

1700 block North Capitol Street NE (Speed), Dec. 15

3400 block MLK Jr. Avenue SE (Speed), Dec. 15

3400 block Wheeler Road (Speed), Dec.15

4000 block Wheeler Road (Speed), Dec. 15

100 block Florida Avenue NW (Speed) Dec. 15

Malcolm X Avenue @ Oakwood Street SE (Speed), January

1500 block Rhode Island Avenue NE (Speed), January

4400 block MLK Jr. Avenue SW (Speed), January

1300 block Eastern Avenue NE (Speed), January

3100 block South Dakota Avenue NE (Speed), January

3700 block South Dakota Avenue NE (Speed), February

4800 block South Dakota Avenue NE (Speed), February

4900 block 16th Street NW (Speed), February

1500 block Gallatin Street NE (Speed), February

4700 block Reservoir Road NW (Speed), February

2200 block Franklin Street NE (Speed), April

Fessenden Street @ 44th Street NW (Stop Sign), Dec. 15

Blagden Avenue @ Allison Street NW (Stop Sign), Dec. 15

DDOT is also encouraging residents to register for D.C.’s Ticket Alert Service, which notifies drivers when a ticket has been issued to one of their vehicles.