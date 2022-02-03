OLYMPICS NEWS: Winter Olympics begin with lockdown, boycotts | Workout while watching the Olympics | Speedskater Bowe having quite an Olympics | Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Meet local Olympians
Home » Washington, DC News » Congressional committee passes Norton's…

Congressional committee passes Norton’s DC National Guard bill

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 3, 2022, 12:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Committee on Oversight and Reform in the U.S. House passed a bill by D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton on Wednesday that would require the head of the District National Guard to live in the city.

“D.C. has no control over its own National Guard,” Norton said in a statement. “This bill would help ensure the Guard’s connection to the residents it serves and in-depth knowledge of the unique issues and challenges faced by D.C. residents.”

Because D.C. still isn’t a state, the president controls the D.C. National Guard.

Norton has been vying to put control of the D.C. National Guard in the District mayor’s hands since August of last year.

“The District of Columbia mayor is the chief executive for our jurisdiction and has the best knowledge and most reliable expertise about when to deploy our own National Guard,” Norton said in 2021.

“The D.C. National Guard Home Rule Act, which I had introduced for years before the January 6th insurrection, simply gives the District’s chief executive the same authority afforded to governors of states and territories over their Guards,” she said.

She has cited the Jan. 6 riot as a reason the bill needs to pass, saying it would have “ended the insurrection hours earlier,” and she called it “another step toward granting full equality to D.C. on our road to statehood.”

The D.C. National Guard Home Rule Act passed the House last year as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal 2022 but was stripped out of the final version of the NDAA.

The next step for the current bill would be consideration on the House floor.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up