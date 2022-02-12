OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | ROC skater Valieva cleared to compete | First Black speed skating gold medal | Must see Olympic photos
Home » Washington, DC News » Alexandria, Va. teen dies…

Alexandria, Va. teen dies 3 days after DC shooting

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

February 12, 2022, 11:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A teenager found inside a vehicle Tuesday in D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound died from his injuries on Friday, according to police.

DeShawn Francis, 16, of Alexandria, Virginia, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Chesapeake Street in Southeast D.C. at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police.

On Friday, Francis died from his injuries, according to police.

Police did not give any information regarding a suspect in the case.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up