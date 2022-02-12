Alexandria, Va. teen dies 3 days after DC shooting

A 16 year-old from Virginia who was found shot inside a vehicle in D.C. has died.

A teenager found inside a vehicle Tuesday in D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound died from his injuries on Friday, according to police.

DeShawn Francis, 16, of Alexandria, Virginia, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Chesapeake Street in Southeast D.C. at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police.

On Friday, Francis died from his injuries, according to police.

Police did not give any information regarding a suspect in the case.