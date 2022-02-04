Md. mother, baby abducted at knifepoint in DC carjacking

D.C. police are searching for a man with a distinct limp who used a "large kitchen knife" to carjack a mother and her 11-month-old baby before letting them go and getting away with a Mercedes-Benz in Northeast on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded in the 700 block of 4th Street in Northeast shortly before 6 p.m., when the driver of 2014 white, two-door Mercedes-Benz C250 stopped to run inside a store, according to D.C. police.

That’s when a man with a “large kitchen knife” approached a woman in the passenger seat of the parked car and demanded she get out, according to a police report.

When the Upper Marlboro, Maryland, woman refused, the man jumped inside the vehicle and began to drive away with the victim and her baby inside.

Video of the incident shows the screaming mother tried to fight the carjacker off and get her baby out.

Watch the video, provided to NBC Washington:

The suspect told the victim “keep screaming and I’m gunna (SIC) stab you,” according to the police report filed in the case.

As she continued to beg the carjacker to let her and her baby go, he said, “I’m gunna (SIC) take you to a safe place and I’m gunna (SIC) take the car,” before stopping a short time later at the intersection of 3rd and K streets in Northeast.

The carjacker then fled the scene with the stolen vehicle.

Police describe the Black suspect as 5-feet-8 inches tall, 20 to 30 years old, with a beard and walking with a noticeable limp. He was last seen wearing a light green jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the carjacking is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

A picture of the stolen vehicle, with Maryland tag 2CT0713 is below:

A map of the area where the carjacking happened is below:

WTOP’s Matt Small and Mike Murrillo contributed to this story.