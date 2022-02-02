CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
Home » Washington, DC News » 2 injured, including firefighter,…

2 injured, including firefighter, in Southwest DC fire

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

February 19, 2022, 2:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
D.C. Fire crews respond to a fire at a two-story townhouse in Southwest.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
D.C. firefighters arrived on the scene just before 12:30 a.m. and rescued a woman found inside the front door.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
(1/2)

A woman and a firefighter were injured in a fire inside a Southwest D.C. townhouse early Saturday morning.

A D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson told WTOP that the blaze began on the first floor of a two-story townhouse on 3rd Street.

Firefighters arrived on the scene just before 12:30 a.m. and rescued a woman found inside the front door.

She was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A firefighter was also injured in the blaze and taken to the hospital to be evaluated. According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the firefighter is expected to be OK.

Rescue crews also treated a second firefighter at the scene for possible injuries.

Crews put out the fire before it spread to nearby townhouses.

Two cats fled the house during the blaze and are being taken care of by nearby neighbors, D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet. 

It is unknown what caused the fire.

Below is a map of where the fire took place.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up