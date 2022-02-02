2 injured, including firefighter, in Southwest DC fire

A woman and a firefighter were injured in a fire inside a Southwest D.C. townhouse early Saturday morning.

D.C. Fire crews respond to a fire at a two-story townhouse in Southwest. Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS D.C. firefighters arrived on the scene just before 12:30 a.m. and rescued a woman found inside the front door. Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A woman and a firefighter were injured in a fire inside a Southwest D.C. townhouse early Saturday morning.

A D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson told WTOP that the blaze began on the first floor of a two-story townhouse on 3rd Street.

Firefighters arrived on the scene just before 12:30 a.m. and rescued a woman found inside the front door.

Working Fire 800 block 3rd St SW. #DCsBravest on scene fire 1st floor 2 story townhouse. pic.twitter.com/j67XhyC4Dt — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 19, 2022

She was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A firefighter was also injured in the blaze and taken to the hospital to be evaluated. According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the firefighter is expected to be OK.

Rescue crews also treated a second firefighter at the scene for possible injuries.

Crews put out the fire before it spread to nearby townhouses.

Two cats fled the house during the blaze and are being taken care of by nearby neighbors, D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

Below is a map of where the fire took place.