14-year-old girl arrested in shooting of 13-year-old in Southeast DC

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

February 9, 2022, 2:10 AM

Police in D.C. arrested a 14-year-old girl Tuesday in connection to the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Southeast D.C.

The teenage girl was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (gun) for her involvement in the shooting that took just before 4 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, near a Citgo gas station.

D.C. police said officers found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The boy’s mother told news partner NBC Washington that her son was waiting for the bus home from school when he was shot.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in our family, so he’s just recovering from surgery and we’re taking it one day at a time,” the boy’s mother said.

After the shooting, Sixth District Cmdr Darnel Robinson said police were looking for two suspects and would investigate surveillance cameras in the area. Police did not provide an update on the second suspect in Tuesday’s release.

The case remains ongoing, and police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information on the incident can call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099 or text their tip to the department’s tip line at 50411.

Law enforcement officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

