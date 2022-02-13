OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
13-year-old boy shot in Southeast DC

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

February 8, 2022, 12:46 AM

A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

It happened in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast around 4 p.m., said police Cmdr. Darnel Robinson.

As of Monday evening, the 13-year-old was in “stable condition,” police said.

Police are looking for two suspects in the shooting. One is a Black male who was carrying a pistol and wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and white-and-black Jordan shoes at the time of the shooting. He was last seen going southbound on Pennsylvania.

The other suspect, police say, is a Black woman wearing a yellow jacket with a flower imprint, a black shirt, blue jeans and a gold chain, as well as red twists in her hair.

Robinson said police believe the male suspect is the shooter. News partners NBC Washington reported that the 13-year-old boy was intended target and shot three times during the incident.

There are several surveillance cameras in the area of the shooting, Robinson said. Police are also investigating the motive for the shooting.

“It is disheartening to hear a 13-year-old being involved in gun violence,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

