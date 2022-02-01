OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Washington, DC News » 1 injured after crash…

1 injured after crash outside downtown DC hotel

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

February 8, 2022, 8:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One person is injured after a crash that damaged a Northwest D.C. hotel’s exterior Monday evening.

First responders were called to the intersection of 9th and K streets at 8:40 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, with one striking an outdoor column at the entrance to the Renaissance Hotel.

A woman was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

Rescue crews checked the building’s structural integrity and determined the damage was only cosmetic.

Below is a map of the area:

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal retirement backlog cracks 30K in first month of 2022

Officials say Log4j response proves out promise of new public-private partnership

House Democrats press USPS to make bigger commitment on electric vehicles

CR, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up