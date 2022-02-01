1 injured after crash outside downtown DC hotel

One person is injured after a crash that damaged the Renaissance Hotel in Northwest D.C. Monday evening.

First responders were called to the intersection of 9th and K streets at 8:40 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, with one striking an outdoor column at the entrance to the Renaissance Hotel.

Crash with vehicle striking building 9th St & K Sts NW. #DCsBravest on scene 2 vehicles involved. 1 adult female patient being transported serious injuries. Rescue Squad checked structural integrity & determined building damage is cosmetic only. pic.twitter.com/MAk9LN0Zz5 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 8, 2022

A woman was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

Rescue crews checked the building’s structural integrity and determined the damage was only cosmetic.

