Video shows carjacking of DC Council candidate at NE gas station

D.C. police released footage Tuesday of the Saturday carjacking of D.C. Council candidate Nate Fleming.
The video from a gas station in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE, shows one masked suspect pulling out a gun and pointing it at Fleming and Fleming backing up.
Three other masked suspects were involved in the 1:30 p.m. crime on Jan. 15. One hops out of a minivan and opens the door to Fleming’s car before the first suspect jumps in and takes off with the BMW 328i.
The other three leave in a dark-colored minivan.
“This happened in broad daylight. I’m angry this happened, we must do the work to eliminate the circumstances that led to this violent act,” Fleming wrote in a tweet.
The police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
The police department offers rewards for information that leads to the arrests and convictions of people involved in violent crimes.