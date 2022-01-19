Video shows carjacking of DC Council candidate at NE gas station

D.C. police on Tuesday released footage of the Saturday carjacking of D.C. Council candidate Nate Fleming.

D.C. police released footage Tuesday of the Saturday carjacking of D.C. Council candidate Nate Fleming.

The video from a gas station in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE, shows one masked suspect pulling out a gun and pointing it at Fleming and Fleming backing up.

Three other masked suspects were involved in the 1:30 p.m. crime on Jan. 15. One hops out of a minivan and opens the door to Fleming’s car before the first suspect jumps in and takes off with the BMW 328i.

The other three leave in a dark-colored minivan.

“This happened in broad daylight. I’m angry this happened, we must do the work to eliminate the circumstances that led to this violent act,” Fleming wrote in a tweet.

The police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

The police department offers rewards for information that leads to the arrests and convictions of people involved in violent crimes.