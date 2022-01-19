CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Washington, DC News » Video shows carjacking of…

Video shows carjacking of DC Council candidate at NE gas station

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

January 19, 2022, 6:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police released footage Tuesday of the Saturday carjacking of D.C. Council candidate Nate Fleming.

The video from a gas station in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE, shows one masked suspect pulling out a gun and pointing it at Fleming and Fleming backing up.

Three other masked suspects were involved in the 1:30 p.m. crime on Jan. 15. One hops out of a minivan and opens the door to Fleming’s car before the first suspect jumps in and takes off with the BMW 328i.

The other three leave in a dark-colored minivan.

“This happened in broad daylight. I’m angry this happened, we must do the work to eliminate the circumstances that led to this violent act,” Fleming wrote in a tweet.

The police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

The police department offers rewards for information that leads to the arrests and convictions of people involved in violent crimes.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Three perspectives on network modernization: 'fail fast, fail small, and succeed'

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up