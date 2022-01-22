CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Sidwell Friends Quakers secure 2022 girls basketball championship title

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

January 22, 2022, 10:50 PM

Sidwell Friends Quakers can add a national title to their belt after taking the 2022 Girls Basketball Invitational championship trophy on Saturday evening.

Top-ranked Quakers ended with an 11-0 streak through the championship and a 5 point win in the final few minutes of their game with DeSoto, ranked second.

While the team saw Jadyn Donovan, Khia Miller, Kendall Dudley and Leah Harmon out the gate, alongside No. 2 ranked UCLA recruit Kiki Rice for Sidwell. Rice started the tournament with a 21-point total on Friday.

Donovan told ESPN that the hard-fought victory felt good as the team recovered from a less-than-stellar showing ahead of half-time.

“Honestly, I’m just proud we pulled it through,” she said.

The team’s head coach Tamika Dudley added to the celebration, saying that she didn’t have the words for what she was feeling. However, she was thankful for the team’s support here in the District from hundreds of miles away.

“Our path was not easy,” Dudley wrote. “To beat the amazingly talented #3 team on their home court. Then to turn around and play #2 …”

On Friday, the team won its first tournament game in the girl’s invitational, securing a 12-point lead in Minneapolis’ 12-degree winter weather.

ESPN’s two-day tournament was created as part of their ESPN Girls High School Series, which brought the top 4 highest ranked girl’s basketball teams — Sidwell Friends School in D.C., DeSoto High School in Texas, Hopkins in Minnesota and Grandview High School in Colorado — together to compete.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

