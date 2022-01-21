Public viewing to be held in DC for Tuskegee Airman

A public viewing will be held in D.C. for Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee who died last Sunday at the age of 102 in his Maryland home.

The viewing will be held on Feb. 5 at Joseph Gawler’s Sons at 5130 Wisconsin Ave. Members of the public can pay their respects from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m.

A private funeral will be held on Feb. 6 and a public memorial at Arlington National Cemetery will be scheduled at a future date.

McGee flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars and later helped to bring attention to the Black pilots who had battled racism at home to fight for freedom abroad.