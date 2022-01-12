Man arrested after pistol-whipping Metrobus driver, police say

A man has been arrested after he allegedly pistol-whipped a Metrobus driver in D.C. on Tuesday night.

Metro police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. on a Metrobus near the Southern Avenue Metro Station in Southeast.

The man got on the bus with a handgun drawn, and police said he pistol-whipped the bus driver several times.

The driver made it off the bus and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Metro police caught the man and recovered his handgun shortly after the incident.