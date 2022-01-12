CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces free masks | DC to require pre-K students to test weekly | Biden to double free tests | Pill rollout stymied | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Washington, DC News » Man arrested after pistol-whipping…

Man arrested after pistol-whipping Metrobus driver, police say

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

January 12, 2022, 12:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man has been arrested after he allegedly pistol-whipped a Metrobus driver in D.C. on Tuesday night.

Metro police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. on a Metrobus near the Southern Avenue Metro Station in Southeast.

The man got on the bus with a handgun drawn, and police said he pistol-whipped the bus driver several times.

The driver made it off the bus and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Metro police caught the man and recovered his handgun shortly after the incident.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

Pentagon says full-year CR would cut its 2022 spending by more than $20B

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up