Love Betty White? DC art gallery puts together special exhibit to honor icon

Artists from across the country are showing off their skills to honor Betty White at a D.C. gallery.

"What a Gal" by Cheryl Elmo is one of the paintings on display as part of the "Betty White Unite" exhibit at the Zenith Gallery. "Troublemaker" by Jennifer Wagner is one of the paintings on display as part of the "Betty White Unite" exhibit at the Zenith Gallery. "Golden Girl — Betty White" by Mihira Karra is one of the paintings on display as part of the "Betty White Unite" exhibit at the Zenith Gallery.

When the comedy icon died on New Year’s Eve, at 99 years old, a D.C.-area art gallery owner got to work creating a local way for fans to honor her life.

“Everybody loved Betty White,” said Margery Goldberg, owner of the Zenith Gallery.

After the Golden Girls star passed away, Goldberg started reaching out to her contacts seeing if they wanted to send her a piece of art featuring Betty White.

“This country is so, so, so divided, but I figured let’s start the year out with something that unites us, rather than divides us,” Goldberg said.

Now, less than two weeks later, she has pieces from almost 20 artists, ranging from paintings to sculptures and everything in between.

“The woman just held so many awards, and it’s, you know, she’s quite the role model, really,” Goldberg said. “I like her particularly because she’s really raunchy, and, you know, I’m pretty raunchy myself.”

The Betty White Unites display is free to visit and is open from Friday through Jan. 29 at the Zenith Gallery on Iris Street Northwest.

Timed tickets are available online.

Masks are required, and proof of vaccination will be checked at the door.

The opening receptions are Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“I hope that they get uplifted, I hope that they get in the spirit of Betty White,” Goldberg said.