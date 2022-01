One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after an overnight crash in Southeast D.C.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the 1200 block of Southern Avenue in Southeast D.C. around 12:46 a.m. for reports that a car had crashed into a pole.

On arrival, responders found the driver pinned inside the vehicle. It took over 30 minutes for rescue workers to free the driver, who was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.