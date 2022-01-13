Driver critically injured after crashing into Georgetown shop

A man is hospitalized after his car flipped and crashed into a store in Georgetown Wednesday night.

A man lost control of his car on Wisconsin Avenue and crashed into Ally Banks Interiors in Georgetown on Jan. 12, 2022. There was no structural damage to Ally Banks Interiors when the driver crashed into it. D.C. police said that the driver was speeding when it crashed into the building around 10 p.m. Jan. 12, 2022.

D.C. police said it happened around 10 p.m. when a driver was going over the speed limit on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest.

Moments later, the driver lost control of the car and it overturned and crashed into Ally Banks Interiors.

D.C. fire crews extricated the man from his car and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials say there was no structural damage done to 1661 Wisconsin Ave.

Part of Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest was closed until about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The crash remains under investigation.