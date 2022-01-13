CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | DC's limited health emergency helps hospitals | Arlington schools update isolation guidelines | Latest DC-area cases
Driver critically injured after crashing into Georgetown shop

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

January 13, 2022, 7:16 AM

car after crash on Wisconsin Avenue
A man lost control of his car on Wisconsin Avenue and crashed into Ally Banks Interiors in Georgetown on Jan. 12, 2022.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
damage to ally banks interiors after car crash on Wisconsin Avenue
There was no structural damage to Ally Banks Interiors when the driver crashed into it.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
car is seen after crashing into Wisconsin Avenue business
D.C. police said that the driver was speeding when it crashed into the building around 10 p.m. Jan. 12, 2022. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
(1/3)
car after crash on Wisconsin Avenue
damage to ally banks interiors after car crash on Wisconsin Avenue
car is seen after crashing into Wisconsin Avenue business

A man was critically injured after his car flipped and crashed into a store in Georgetown Wednesday night.

D.C. police said it happened around 10 p.m. when a driver was going over the speed limit on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest.

Moments later, the driver lost control of the car and it overturned and crashed into Ally Banks Interiors.

D.C. fire crews extricated the man from his car and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials say there was no structural damage done to 1661 Wisconsin Ave.

Part of Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest was closed until about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The crash remains under investigation.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

