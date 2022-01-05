CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
5 taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in Northeast DC apartment building

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

January 29, 2022, 1:02 PM

Five people are in the hospital Saturday with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Northeast D.C.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said responders were called to an apartment unit near the intersection of 17th and K Streets for a medical emergency around 10:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the occupants disoriented.

Maggiolo said detectors on the responder’s uniforms indicated high levels of carbon monoxide.

Responders immediately removed those inside from the unit and evacuated the rest of the building.

Two people were taken to the hospital in serious condition and three for observation. One child was among those taken to the hospital.

Maggiolo said the carbon monoxide came from a defective furnace in the building.

He said the apartment did not have carbon monoxide detectors and urged all D.C. residents to get functioning detectors.

