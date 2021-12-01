Roads closed for Supreme Ct. protests

Demonstrations at the U.S. Supreme Court have closed several roads near the court Wednesday.

The Supreme Court is taking up the issue of abortion rights, and will weigh in on whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks.

The U.S. Capitol Police Department closed the following roads:

Unit-100 blocks of First Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue, SE.

Unit-100 blocks of 2nd Street, NE, between Maryland Avenue and East Capitol Street.

100 block of East Capitol Street, NE, between First and 2nd Streets.

200 block of A Street, NE, between 2nd and 3rd Streets.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.