Prince George’s Co. carjacking ends in multiple accidents, 3 arrests

Three people have been placed in U.S. Park Police custody following a police chase on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Three people have been placed in U.S. Park Police custody following a police chase on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, park police tried to do a traffic stop on a car they identified as stolen from Prince George’s County, Maryland.

That’s when officers said a chase began. The stolen car got into two crashes on Kenilworth Avenue before the driver and passengers ran away.

Police confirmed that three people were arrested in connection with the chase.

This is a developing story.