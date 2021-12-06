CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Washington, DC News » Prince George's Co. carjacking…

Prince George’s Co. carjacking ends in multiple accidents, 3 arrests

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

December 6, 2021, 1:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three people have been placed in U.S. Park Police custody following a police chase on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, park police tried to do a traffic stop on a car they identified as stolen from Prince George’s County, Maryland.

That’s when officers said a chase began. The stolen car got into two crashes on Kenilworth Avenue before the driver and passengers ran away.

Police confirmed that three people were arrested in connection with the chase.

This is a developing story. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up