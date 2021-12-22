CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Man injured during crash on DC’s Rock Creek Parkway

Teddy Gelman | tgelman@wtop.com

December 22, 2021, 5:16 AM

A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after a Tuesday night crash on Northwest D.C.’s Rock Creek Parkway.

D.C. first responders were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a crash reported in the northbound lanes of the parkway between the Roosevelt and Memorial bridges, just north of the Lincoln Memorial.

The man was trapped before rescue, and was transported to a hospital.

Police are still working to determine what caused the crash. U.S. Park Police are participating in the investigation.

Below is a map of the area:

