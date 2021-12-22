GWU to begin spring semester virtually

George Washington University on Wednesday announced that they’re planning to start the spring semester virtually, as the omicron variant has led to another spike in COVID-19 cases in the D.C. area.

The George Washington University on Wednesday announced that it’s planning to start the spring semester virtually, as the omicron variant has led to another spike in COVID-19 cases in the D.C. area.

“At this time, we plan to begin the spring semester virtually to allow for a gradual and careful in-person return to campus,” the university said in a statement.

The university anticipates that in-person classes and operations will begin Jan. 18, after the Dr. Martin Luther King Day holiday. Classes begin Jan. 10.

George Washington is also moving up the deadline to get a booster vaccine: Documentation must be uploaded by Jan. 10, a change from the previous Feb. 1.

“The number of positive COVID-19 cases among our community members continues to increase and remains high,” the university said.

According to the GWU dashboard, the week of Dec. 5 through Dec. 11, there were 74 positive cases of the coronavirus in the GWU community, with a test positivity rate of 0.78%. Last week, there were 337 cases, with a positivity rate of 3.19%. This week, as of Tuesday, there have been 210 cases with a positivity rate of 6.60%.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.