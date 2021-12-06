Enterprise car rental donates $150K to Capital Area Food Bank

The Capital Area Food Bank received a six-figure donation from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation as a part of the car rental agency's mission to fight hunger.

The Capital Area Food Bank received a six-figure donation from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation to help fight food insecurity. The donation brings the company’s financial commitment to the food bank to over $1 million in the past five years.

Enterprise donated $150,000 to the Capital Area Food Bank as a part of the car rental agency’s own hunger-fighting effort launched in 2016, called Enterprise’s Fill Your Tank program.

“We are committed to promoting long-term growth and prosperity in the communities we serve, all of which face some level of food insecurity,” said Giuseppe Carfango, regional vice president for Enterprise in the D.C. metro area.

“Often, hunger is an issue that doesn’t get the attention it deserves. We are proud to support the Capital Area Food Bank in its fight against hunger.”

D.C.-based Enterprise employees have volunteered in Capital Area Food Bank’s warehouse throughout the year sorting through food and preparing emergency food boxes.

Enterprise pledged an additional $65 million to its Fill Your Tank program in November, which works with both national and international hunger relief organizations. By 2026, the Fill Your Tank will have collectively donated to $115 million to its various partners.