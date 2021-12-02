CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Washington, DC News » Enrollment declines in DC…

Enrollment declines in DC Public Schools as more opt for charter schools, home schooling

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

December 2, 2021, 8:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Enrollment in D.C. Public Schools declined by 855 students this year, while charter schools and home schooling saw increases in enrollment.

The decline follows what has happened nationwide as families opt for other educational options during the pandemic.

According to preliminary enrollment numbers released by the State Superintendent of Education, just over 49,035 students attend D.C. Public Schools. This is down from 49,890 students last year and a recent high of 51,037 students for the 2019-2020 school year.

Since that high, enrollment has steadily decreased by about 2% each year.

A release from the Office of the State Superintendent of Education said that early childhood education programs such as pre-K saw the largest decreases in enrollment.

Meanwhile the city’s charter schools continue to see more students enroll. The 123 schools saw 948 more students this year, a 2.16% increase. In D.C., 44,890 students are enrolled this year in charter schools.

After over a year of virtual learning during the pandemic, home schooling is becoming more popular among District parents. The Office of the State Superintendent of Education reported 959 students registered for home schooling programs for the 2021-22 school year. This is up from 602 students last school year.

More detailed enrollment number information will be released in early 2022.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

Senators see room in FedRAMP bill to address supply chain security threats

Nearly all TSP funds take a dip in November after a promising October

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up