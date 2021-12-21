CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » Washington, DC News » Drew and West elementary…

Drew and West elementary schools in DC move to virtual learning

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

December 21, 2021, 12:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Drew and West elementary schools in D.C. will learn virtually on Wednesday.

The schools are closing early Tuesday “due to the impact of recent COVID-19 cases on school operations,” according to Enrique Gutierrez, spokesman for D. C. Public Schools.

The schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The elementary schools join the growing list of D.C. schools that have gone to virtual classes.

Students at Beers Elementary School, Boone Elementary School, Miner Elementary School, Stuart-Hobson Middle School, and Takoma Elementary School attended classes virtually on Tuesday and will do so again on Wednesday.

Three other public schools transitioned to virtual learning ahead of the holiday break. Those three schools — McKinley Tech High School, Turner Elementary School and Bard High School Early College DC — started their virtual learning on Monday.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this story.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

How 5 federal agencies are handling employee reentry in the new year — for now

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up