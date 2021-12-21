Drew and West elementary schools in DC move to virtual learning

Drew and West elementary schools in D.C. will learn virtually on Wednesday.

The schools are closing early Tuesday “due to the impact of recent COVID-19 cases on school operations,” according to Enrique Gutierrez, spokesman for D. C. Public Schools.

The schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The elementary schools join the growing list of D.C. schools that have gone to virtual classes.

Students at Beers Elementary School, Boone Elementary School, Miner Elementary School, Stuart-Hobson Middle School, and Takoma Elementary School attended classes virtually on Tuesday and will do so again on Wednesday.

Three other public schools transitioned to virtual learning ahead of the holiday break. Those three schools — McKinley Tech High School, Turner Elementary School and Bard High School Early College DC — started their virtual learning on Monday.

