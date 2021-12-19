CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Home » Washington, DC News » DCPS investigating alleged Holocaust…

DCPS investigating alleged Holocaust re-enactments at Watkins Elementary

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 19, 2021, 10:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DC Public Schools has confirmed that a staff member at Watkins Elementary in Southeast has been placed on leave pending an investigation into alleged Holocaust re-enactments.

Officials for DCPS acknowledged that the staff member had been placed on leave, but did not confirm to WTOP if the instructor was placed on paid or unpaid leave.

In a letter provided to the community on Friday, Watkins Elementary Principal MScott Berkowitz said he was made aware of a lesson that included students “portraying different perspectives of the Holocaust.”

“Students should never be tasked with acting out any atrocity, especially genocide and war,” Berkowitz said.

The statement included allegations that a staff member “used hate speech during the lesson.” While the letter did not elaborate on these claims, or the language used, DCPS did issue an apology.

“This was not an approved lesson plan, and we sincerely apologize to our students and families who were subjected to this incident,” the school system said.

As with other cases involving potential hate and bias, Berkowitz said last week’s incident was reported to DCPS’ Central Equity Response Team.

“No matter the intent of an incident, we are always required to report it so that we can move forward to restore our community and repair harm,” said Berkowitz.

According to DCPS, students who were involved in the class are being supported by the DCPS Comprehensive Alternative Resolution & Equity Team.

WTOP’s Lauren Hamilton contributed to this story.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up