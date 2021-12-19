CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
DC police: Suspect threw bricks at man and baby

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

December 19, 2021, 1:36 PM

A man is in custody after throwing bricks at people Sunday morning in Capitol Hill, D.C. police said.

Police said the suspect hit a man and a baby with bricks on the 600 block of E Street SE around 10:05 a.m. He has been placed in custody, and police said his actions are classified as an assault with a dangerous weapon.

The suspect’s identity has not been released. Police said the extent of the victims’ injuries have not been made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

