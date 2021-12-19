DC police: Suspect threw bricks at man and baby

A man is in custody after throwing bricks at people Sunday morning in Capitol Hill, D.C. police said.

Police said the suspect hit a man and a baby with bricks on the 600 block of E Street SE around 10:05 a.m. He has been placed in custody, and police said his actions are classified as an assault with a dangerous weapon.

The suspect’s identity has not been released. Police said the extent of the victims’ injuries have not been made available at this time.

