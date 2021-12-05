CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
DC police looking for three kids connected to deadly afternoon shooting

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

December 5, 2021, 6:35 PM

A woman was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. on Sunday afternoon, and now police are looking for three kids who they say are connected.

D.C. police said they found a woman shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Eastern Avenue in Northeast, D.C., around 2 p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators are looking for three kids inside a gold-colored SUV that was last seen traveling westbound on Eastern Avenue.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

