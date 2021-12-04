CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
DC Police investigate shooting death in Southeast

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

December 4, 2021, 4:29 PM

D.C. police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in Southeast on Saturday, according to authorities.

Police said that the shooting took place early Saturday morning in the 4400 block of Falls Terrace, Southeast near Alabama Avenue and the Benning Terrace Recreation Center.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police said that officers from the Sixth District responded to area reports of gunfire and found an adult male, now identified as Willie Spain, Jr., 40, of Southeast, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services called to the scene found no signs of life in the victim, whose body was transported to D.C.’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for homicides in the District. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where the victim was found:

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

