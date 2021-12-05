DC police arrest man in death of 71-year-old woman

Police said that the incident happened on Friday, Dec. 3 at around 11:27 a.m., on Elmira Street SW.

D.C. police confirmed that a man has been arrested following the death of Sylvia Matthews, 71, of Southwest, D.C.

Police said that the incident happened on Friday, Dec. 3 at around 11:27 a.m., on Elmira Street SW. They initially responded to a reported burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, the department said that they located Matthews inside of a residence suffering from apparent trauma. The did not confirm that she was inside of her home or describe the trauma in their statement.

On the day of the incident, police confirmed that Michael Garrett, 66, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill. Police also said that an investigation revealed that this incident was domestic.

Officials confirmed that Matthews was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The department said that detectives are working with the U.S. Attorney’s office on filing additional charges.