CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police arrest man…

DC police arrest man in death of 71-year-old woman

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 5, 2021, 10:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police confirmed that a man has been arrested following the death of Sylvia Matthews, 71, of Southwest, D.C.

Police said that the incident happened on Friday, Dec. 3 at around 11:27 a.m., on Elmira Street SW. They initially responded to a reported burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, the department said that they located Matthews inside of a residence suffering from apparent trauma. The did not confirm that she was inside of her home or describe the trauma in their statement.

On the day of the incident, police confirmed that Michael Garrett, 66, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill. Police also said that an investigation revealed that this incident was domestic.

Officials confirmed that Matthews was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The department said that detectives are working with the U.S. Attorney’s office on filing additional charges.

 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up